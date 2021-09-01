It’s been nearly two weeks since CM Punk debuted in AEW at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in the United Center, but the AEW star is still on cloud nine. In an interview with WGN News, Punk revealed his updated ranking for the moment and where it falls in his career.

“Right at the top,” Punk said. “I think that’s got to be the number one night of my career, easily, hands down. I haven’t been able to process it all yet. We’re a week removed from it and I still haven’t been able to digest it all.”

Punk discussed why he chose now to arrive in AEW after being out of pro wrestling for seven years. Similar to other interviews, Punk said its all about timing.

“Timing’s everything,” Punk said. “I’ve got a lot of other stuff going on and AEW looks like an exciting, fun place that enables me to rekindle my love for professional wrestling. But also allow me to continue to do my MMA broadcasting, continue to act in TV and movies and do a couple of other things the world will find out probably come October and November. It was a perfect storm. An offer I couldn’t refuse, people I wanted to work with, friendly working environment, tremendous backstage area. Just everything that reminded me why I got into professional wrestling in the first place.”

Punk was asked how he was approaching his return to wrestling and if he had a new appreciation for it. For Punk, those questions can all be answered in that initial entrance.

“Well watch that entrance,” Punk said. “Watch me come out on that ramp. I’m telling myself to slow down and instead of worrying about the past or stressing about the future, I am 100% in that moment.

“And I think that’s what you’re going to see. It’s a different CM Punk. You’re for sure going to see a guy who realizes that this probably has a time limit on it. I’m 42 years old, so let’s go. Let’s try to have fun and let’s enjoy the moment and let’s enjoy this silly thing we all love called professional wrestling. Seven years is a long time and I’m a different person. That doesn’t mean I’m going to be any less entertaining.”

