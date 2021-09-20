WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend at Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

The ceremony was held along with the “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” meet & greet and wrestling event put on by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Other names inducted into the Hall of Fame were Scott Steiner, Downtown Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman), Tommy Rich, Reggie B. Fine, and Tony Falk. For those who missed it, you can click here for video of Steiner’s match with Lawler at the event. Some of the other legends and Hall of Famers appearing for fans throughout the day were Ricky Steamboat, Bill Dundee, Randy Hales, Doug Gilbert, Koko B. Ware, Sgt. Slaughter, Jerry Calhoun, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, and others.

Angle took to Twitter today and commented on being inducted.

“I was inducted in into the Memphis Wrestling HOF this past weekend. My 16th Hall of Fame that I’ve been inducted into. #MemphisWrestling has an amazing tradition with so many great names that went through their promotion.Thank you for this great honor. #memphiswrestlinghof,” Angle wrote.

The events drew a sellout of 800 fans plus some standing room crowd, according to PWInsider. Kevin Lawler, Jerry’s son who was previously known as Freddy Gilbert in ECW, ran the backstage portion of the show. Casino officials were said to be thrilled with the event, and with how many hotel rooms they booked, and are already talking about a return event in 2022.

You can see Angle’s full tweet below, along with some photos from the events:

