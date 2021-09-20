Pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner returned to the ring Saturday for the first time since he collapsed backstage while at an Impact Wrestling TV tapings in March 2020.

Steiner faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a losing effort at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event held at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was on Lawler’s side for the match. During the closing stages of the match, the referee hit Steiner with a clipboard, allowing Lawler to score the pin fall victory.

The event allowed fans to meet-and-greet with current and former wrestlers such as Bill Dundee, Ricky Steamboat, Lex Luger, Sgt. Slaughter, Tommy Rich, Doug Gilbert, Dave Brown, Kurt Angle, Miranda Gordy, Thunder Rosa and others.

As seen below, Lawler has shared some photos from the event via his Twitter account.

A video of the Steiner vs. Lawler match can be seen below.

Last night at @FitzCasinoMS what a great show! https://t.co/RuQN94sZRM — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 20, 2021