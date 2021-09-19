AEW stars Matt Hardy and Marq Quen were at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event at the 2300 Arena last night. Hardy was in tag team action and teased his partner was going to be his brother, Jeff Hardy.

“My partner…is family. Now cue his damn music!” Hardy said.

The Hardy Boyz WWE theme began playing as fans went nuts thinking it was going to be Jeff. Instead, Marq Quen came out doing Jeff’s mannerisms and was dressed similar to the old Hardy Boyz look.

The crowd’s cheers quickly turned to boos.

On this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade (with Matt Hardy and The Bunny) face AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz (with Alex Abrahantes).