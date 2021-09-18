Heels and The Arrow star Stephen Amell says he’ll be at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arhur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“You going to be seeing me — in some capacity — on your television, I believe, on Wednesday the 22nd,” Amell said. “I am going to be at the AEW show at Arthur Ashe Stadium.”

Friend of Cody Rhodes, Amell has made a handful of appearances in WWE, ROH, and AEW over the years. In 2018, he also defeated Christopher Daniels at All In.

Below is the current lineup for Wednesday’s show:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

* CM Punk live interview

* Britt Baker (c) with Rebel vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR with Tully Blanchard

You can also check out Friday’s Rampage lineup, which will be a two-hour show.