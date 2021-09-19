Earlier today WWE star Mia Yim commented on her status with WWE after being off TV since Retribution was broken up back in March.

“I’m not injured,” Yim wrote on social media.

While she didn’t indicate the reason for being absent from WWE TV, often times it’s about creative not having something for a star. The last time she was in the ring was December 2020 in a loss against Nikki Cross on Main Event.

After helping her fiance, Keith Lee, in his battle with COVID-19, Yim herself tested positive and was away for a couple weeks in January/February of this year.

Since Retribution’s break-up, Yim was moved to SmackDown, and then switched back to RAW.