As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook Tuesday morning and released a video titled, “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM,” through which he sent out a warning to WWE following the AEW All Out debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho.

Foley essentially said that WWE is “no longer the place for talent to aspire to (be)” while citing the example of Karrion Kross. The Hardcore Legend believes Kross has been turned into a joke since debuting on WWE’s main roster.

Foley also praised AEW for doing a great job of attracting proven talent, building other talent and creating storylines. You can click here for read his full comments and watch the Facebook video.

Later on Tuesday, Foley took to Twitter to point out that he was trending due to his criticism of WWE. Along with a screengrab of his ranking on live Twitter trends, Foley wrote:

LOOK WHO’S TRENDING! I guess my opinion still counts.

Soon after All Out this past Sunday, Foley also tipped his hat to AEW for assembling “an incredible roster” with no shortage of compelling storylines.

Foley’s tweet can be seen below: