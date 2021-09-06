With former WWE Superstars Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott), Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) all debuting at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night, AEW’s roster is clearly stacked.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has credited AEW for putting together “an incredible roster” and believes that AEW emerging a competitor to WWE will “bring out the best in everyone.”

Foley wrote:

Have to give credit where it’s due… @AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines. Strong competition brings out the best in everyone.

As reported earlier, Bryan Wyatt is also expected to join AEW, possibly before AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on November 6. Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Friday, October 29.

You can see Foley’s tweet below:

