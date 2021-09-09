NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki needed seven stitches after his match against Jon Moxley on this week’s AEW Dynamite, according to Emi Sakura.

Sakura posted a video of Suzuki walking in the backstage area after getting treated by AEW’s medical staff. Sakura approached Suzuki backstage, and their brief conversation was translated by a fan on Twitter.

Sakura: “Mr.Suzui” “Mr.Suzui, How was oh…How was Moxley?” Suzuki: “You annoying” “go away”

Meanwhile, Moxley addressed his hometown fans after defeating Suzuki in the main event of the show. As seen in the video below, Moxley was joined by fellow Cincinnati native Brian Pillman Jr. They sang the “Skyline Chili” song to send the crowd home happy.