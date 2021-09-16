NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki will face AEW star Joey Janela at the upcoming GCW Aftermath pay-per-view, GCW announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet noted that the “first time ever” match has been confirmed for the Oct. 10 event at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ.

Although Janela hasn’t been seen on AEW Dynamite since the May 28th episode, he has been a constant fixture on AEW’s YouTube shows. He will face Sonny Kiss on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can click here for spoilers from the show.

Meanwhile, on this week’s Dynamite, Suzuki and Lance Archer addressed their ongoing issues with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Archer talked about how they are Suzuki-gun members from NJPW and plan on showing Moxley and Kingston what strong style is all about, before challenging their rivals to a match.

Later in the night, the four men brawled around ringside before Dynamite went off the air. As noted, Suzuki & Archer vs. Moxley & Kingston is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.