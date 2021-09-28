A promo aired on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation in which MJF bragged about his victory over Brian Pillman Jr. during last week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

“I beat Brian Pillman Jr. without breaking a goddamn sweat,” MJF said. “Somebody please stop me in this company. For the love of god, beat me clean, smack dab in the middle of the ring – pin me, tap me out.

“No one, and I mean no one has been able to stop my momentum in this company. Nobody’s beaten me clean. Do you know why? It’s because I’m better than you, and you know it.”

MJF then pointed out how AEW keeps “bringing in these guys who came from VKM,” referring to CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black and other former WWE Superstars who recently joined AEW.

“And without me, this company ain’t s**t,” MJF stressed. “You can keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM, but the only three letters that matter in professional wrestling are M, J, F.”

Earlier in the promo, MJF berated the town of Queens and stated that he will be finally performing in front of his hometown crowd when AEW visits Long Island later this year. As reported earlier, AEW will debut at the new UBS Arena in Belmont, NY on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for a live episode of Dynamite and a Rampage taping.

