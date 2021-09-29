Next Thursday, Vice TV will air a one-hour special of MLW Fightland with the highly anticipated title versus title match between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone in the main event. Tonight, the company reported that the four-way Middleweight Championship matchup between champion Myron Reed, Aramis, Arez and Tajiri will be added to this broadcast.

Reed won the title back from Lio Rush on a Fusion episode this past May. “The Young GOAT” is the only man to hold this championship twice. Additionally, this will be Tajiri’s introduction match in MLW. The company announced his signing last month.

Below are matches set for Vice TV’s airing of MLW Fightland:

Title Vs. Title Match: Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Championship) vs. Alex Hammerstone (National Openweight Championship)

Four-Way Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri

As a reminder, this event will air at 10 PM ET, right after the newest episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

– Next week, Fusion: Alpha has a stacked lineup set for its lead-in to Fightland on Thursday. The MLW World Heavyweight landscape might change come Wednesday as Matt Cross faces Jacob Fatu for his title.

After jumping MLW’s newest matchmaker Cesar Duran for a title fight for the last two weeks, Duran caved and accepted Cross’ proposal. Cross, one of MLW’s pioneer stars, has never held the pinnacle title. Fatu, on the other hand, has had a two-year stranglehold on the belt. If Cross were to win, this could change the entire picture of who faces Hammerstone this weekend.

Starting next week, the women’s featherweight division will commence with Willow Nightingale taking on Ashley Vox. As reported last week, a tournament for the women’s division will soon be underway. The winner will become MLW’s first-ever Women’s Featherweight Champion.

Lastly, Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) will have a go-around with 5150 in tag team action.

Below are the matches advertised for next week’s Fusion: Alpha:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Matt Cross

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox

* Injustice (MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) vs. 5150