Tonight, MLW will make its long-awaited return with a four-part miniseries, Fusion: Alpha, starting at 7 PM ET on YouTube. This show will serve as the prelude before their anticipated fall premiere.

Three matches have been announced for tonight’s show. In singles action, Davey Richards will take on TJP. And, KC Navarro will face Gino Medina. Then, in tag team action, The Von Erichs will settle the score with Team Filthy in a Bunkhouse Brawl. Both of these teams have been at war with each other for nearly two years.

We can also confirm that Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto on Lucha Underground) is their storyline matchmaker.

Below is the official card for tonight’s show:

* Davey Richards vs. TJP

* Bunkhouse Brawl: The Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

* KC Navarro vs. Gino Medina

Be sure to join our live coverage of MLW Fusion: Alpha starting at 7 PM ET!