On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki has been officially added to next Wednesday’s Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

MJF and Brian Pillman Jr.’s match has also been confirmed after the two again traded words (and nearly came to blows) on tonight’s show.

Finally, commentary noted early in the broadcast that AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will defend against Ruby Soho. On the All Out pre-show, Soho won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn a shot at the champion.

Below is the updated card:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.