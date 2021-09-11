On last night’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, a ten-man tag match took place: Sami Zayn, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Otis and Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Before the match got going, Zayn got on the mic and introduced “someone who knows how to win in MSG” and brought out Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young.

The Hawks defeated the New York Knicks (4-1) in the first round of this year’s NBA Playoffs. Young was a big part of that victory (averaging 29.2 points/2.8 rebounds/9.8 assists in the series) and drew big boos from the crowd.

“NYC, I’m back [smirking face emoji]” Young later wrote on social media.

“Kings of New York City,” Zayn reacted.

Young cornered Zayn’s team and even got involved at one point by choking Rey Mysterio on the middle rope. The ref caught Young and ejected him to the back, which drew a big pop from the crowd.

Big E ended up pinning Zayn to pick up the victory for his team.