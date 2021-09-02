Earlier tonight it was announced PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo has been postponed due to travel issues. The Women’s Casino Battle Royale has since been moved from The Buy In to the All Out main card on September 5.

This left an opening on the pre-show which is now filled with a big tag match: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party

The two sides battle a bit earlier tonight on Dynamite after Cassidy’s victory over Evans.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

AEW TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Layla Hirsch, TBA

Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

The Buy In

Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party