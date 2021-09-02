Earlier tonight it was announced PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo has been postponed due to travel issues. The Women’s Casino Battle Royale has since been moved from The Buy In to the All Out main card on September 5.
This left an opening on the pre-show which is now filled with a big tag match: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party
The two sides battle a bit earlier tonight on Dynamite after Cassidy’s victory over Evans.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros
AEW TNT Championship
Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.
Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Layla Hirsch, TBA
Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.
The Buy In
Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party