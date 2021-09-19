NJPW has announced another match for the second night of NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack.

Juice Robinson is set to face Hikuleo in a Texas Bullrope Match.

As noted, Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson during Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Saturday. The results from that event are available here.

The second night of Autumn Attack is on September 26 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo (Texas Bullrope Match)

* Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey

* TJP vs. Yuya Uemura

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors vs. Will Ospreay and ?

* Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Royce Issacs and Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer