During today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, it was announced Wrestle Kingdom 16 will be a three-night event on January 4, January 5, and January 8, 2022.

The first two show are set to take place in the Tokyo Dome and the third night happens in Yokohama Arena. This is in celebration of NJPW’s 50th anniversary with the company being founded in 1972 by Antonio Inoki.

Typically, New Year Dash is right after Wrestle Kingdom, but no word yet on if that event is still going to happen in 2022.

Up until 2020, Wrestle Kingdom has been a one-night event where it then jumped to two nights.

You can check out the video announcement below: