Josh Barnett announced another name for Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22.

NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will be joining already announced Marina Shafir, Killer Kelly, and Calvin Tankman.

Barnett tweeted, “My brother in Gotch-ism. Fellow “King of Pancrase”, @suzuki_D_minoru is coming back to the hardest hitting event in professional wrestling. This is where you will see Suzuki-san thrive above all others. This, is Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 is taking place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. After Bloodsport, on October 23, Suzuki will face Nick Gage at GCW War Ready.

As noted, Suzuki and Lance Archer are set to face Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Lights Out Match on this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.