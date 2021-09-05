NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam (Night Two) took place earlier today from MetLife Dome with Shingo Takagi retaining the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL in the main event.

There was also a title change at the show where El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo to win back the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Below are the full results:

* Giulia and Syuri defeated Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani

* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan defeated Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (with Miho Abe) defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, and Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Robbie Eagles defeated Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Shingo Takagi defeated EVIL (with Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, and Dick Togo) (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

