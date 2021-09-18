Earlier this evening, Paige reacted to an article from Metal Sucks that incorrectly called her WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The article was about her boyfriend, Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. In the article, it was noted that DDP and Radke had been dating since 2018.

The Former WWE Divas Champion wrote, “Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine…”

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. Her WWE contract expires in June 2022.

As noted earlier this week, Paige fueled some rumors and speculation about her possible in-ring future after she simply tweeted, “January.”

Below is her reaction as well as a few others:

Imma need to speak to the manager of this magazine… pic.twitter.com/cc4yMkDeiT — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 18, 2021

😂 sis… 🤣 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 18, 2021