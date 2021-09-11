WWE Performance Center talent Parker Boudreaux is now going as Gunnar Harland.

Harland already made the change to his social media accounts and made the announcement in a recent post.

Last month, Harland made his NXT debut, appearing as one of the security guards for a face-to-face segment with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

On September 7, WWE trademarked his new name with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It looks like some other stars also received a name change as four other ring names were trademarked on the same date: Trick Williams, Tony D’Angelo, Dante Chen, and Persia Pirotta.

As noted, Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner, will apparently be going by the name “Rex Steiner” going forward.