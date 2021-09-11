In an interview recently conducted with Josh Martinez from Z100, Paul Heyman spoke about his top “Heyman guys”. When asked who he would pick to be on his Survivor Series of Heyman guys, Heyman named Roman Reigns and the Usos, as well as himself.

“Roman Reigns, The Usos and I will even through myself in there because I will never need to tag in. The three of them can handle any four beings on the face of the planet,” said Heyman.

Heyman credits Jimmy and Jey as being the best tag team around today. However, he had some nice things to say about their rivals, and the number one contender’s for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, the Street Profits. When the interviewer asked about the potential Heyman sees in Montez Ford, Heyman noted, “let’s not discount Angelo Dawkins.”

“Montez is the more vocal of the two, but Dawkins is a stud as well,” Heyman noted. “They complement each other as well as any tag team I’ve seen in the past 20 years.”

He also spoke about the Street Profits being the number two tag team around today, behind The Usos. Currently, on Smackdown, The Usos are feuding with the Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

“[The Street Profits] are, with the exception of the Usos, the best tag team in the past 20 years,” Heyman proclaimed. “It’s a shame that are on Smackdown at the same time as the Usos are. The Street Profits should be champions but they’re not going to be because the Usos hold the championships.”

