Jon Silver of The Dark Order took to Twitter late Wednesday to post a picture of him and several AEW wrestlers who toiled for years on the independent circuit.

Silver mentioned how AEW has given the opportunity to indie wrestlers to earn a better living. He wrote:

From 24 hour road trips and $50 pay days to AEW

The photo consists of (from the left): Evil Uno, Matt Lee of 2point0, referee Bryce Remsburg, Colt Cabana, Jeff Parker of 2point0, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds and Chuck Taylor.

The photo also features indie wrestler Dasher Hatfield, who was at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, for a possible future taping of an AEW Dark match.

Fuego Del Sol recently revealed how he got paid more for a match on AEW Dark than on WWE RAW.

Besides Silver, referee Remsburg and Evil Uno posted the picture with their own messages. The tweets can be seen below.

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, 2point0 lost to Kingston & Jon Moxley in the main event of the show.

No matter where you go, never forget where you came from. 💙 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEiMa37zK4 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 16, 2021