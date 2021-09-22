MJF’s parents are attending tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT with an anti-MJF sign.

Nina and Steven Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a photo of their fan sign that reads, “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!”

MJF’s dad is also wearing the “I HATE MJF” t-shirt.

MJF’s mother captioned the tweet with, “Probably NOT gonna make the cover of Parents Magazine but see you at Arthur Ashe tonight! #AEWDyanmite @The_MJF @thepagelking @AEW”

Steven responded to the tweet and added, “Mother and Father of the year right here! #AEWDynamite”

MJF also responded to his mother’s tweet and wrote, “F--k off mom.”

MJF will be in action against Brian Pillman Jr. on tonight’s show, which will air live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. For those who missed it, you can click here for their pre-show comments.

