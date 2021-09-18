On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate as they discussed their new SiriusXM show, Throwing Down.

On The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Paquette gave her thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s first match in AEW being against Kenny Omega and not her husband, Jon Moxley.

“Now that that storyline is already kind of going in that direction, I think that’s what people want to see,” Paquette noted. “People have been able to see Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose. We’ve never seen ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, at least not for a very, very long time. So that’ll be cool.”

Hausman joked that most fans are enjoying Moxley seemingly feuding with the entire NJPW roster, to which Paquette quipped back, “He’s living his best life. He’s enjoying it.”

“I just met him as a dad. I don’t know him otherwise than that, just a dad, and I guess he trains at Extreme Couture too,” Tate said. “I’m sure I’ve probably seen him in passing. That’s how much of a novice that I am to this, but I’m excited to learn. And I’m willing to learn and I like to step outside of my box. I’m all about that.”

“I feel the same way getting into into the MMA/combat sports world,” Paquette added. “As much as I can watch, I can be a fan, am I the expert on things? By no stretch of the nature, so I am going to be leaning on Miesha, obviously, very heavily when it comes to terms of all things MMA. It’s interesting as we kind of bring each other into each other’s worlds and take each other by the strong arm.”

Tate is a long-time veteran in combat sports and is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion. Hausman asked Tate if she has ever been approached to join WWE or AEW.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Tate admitted. “I got to go check my Twitter DMs after this.”

“I actually feel like that’s a little bit, not that it’s surprising, because I think as more MMA fighters want to transition into the world of wrestling, to add fuel to a little fire here, obviously, we’ve seen Ronda [Rousey] in WWE,” Paquette pointed out. “Miesha, I’m just saying, there’s that opportunity there. It’s right there. The storyline is already there already.”

“And Gable Steveson, right? We are seeing more and more crossover,” Tate noted. “We’re seeing Triller do odd things with boxing and celebrities. It’s never been a crazier time. I’m down to try new things.”

Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha airs every Monday from 2:00 – 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156 on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App. Renee is also a contributor on SiriusXM Fight Nation’s popular wrestling show, Busted Open.

Powered by RedCircle