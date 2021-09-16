This past week’s episode of RAW saw a strange ending where Nikki A.S.H. was announced as the winner over Tamina Snuka despite Snuka’s music playing and the ring announcer declaring Snuka as the winner. The turn of events occurred after Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Snuka was meant to be the original winner of the match. However, the referee, as WWE referees are instructed to do, called the match like a shoot and did not see Snuka kick out.

The referee apologized backstage for botching the finish. This is why Snuka’s music played, and the ring announcer knew Snuka would win and they announced it as such.

Nikki A.S.H. and Snuka reacted well to the botched finish where Snuka attacked Nikki after the match before Rhea Ripley made the save. The announcers also covered for the mistake and acknowledged Nikki as the winner.