On the debut episode of Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate sat down with AEW star Ricky Starks. Starks is currently part of Team Taz, who has found themselves in conflict with CM Punk. Starks discussed the situation with Team Taz and Punk.

“I don’t know. I really have no clue what’s going on with Punk,” Starks admitted. “I know that Hobbs is gonna handle some some stuff for me in terms of Punk, but the guy, he called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I’m kind of tied up with Brian Cage first.

“I have to get through that obstacle before I move on to Punk and see what he’s about. But hey, if it keeps drawing me attention, I say, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it.”

Powerhouse Hobbs and Punk are set to face off at Rampage. Starks then gave some insight as to what Punk is like backstage.

“It’s been great. I know that he is a very hard worker, obviously,” Starks said. “Backstage, he’s very mindful of everyone and their matches, and making sure he talks to them and critiques them afterwards, and he’s very approachable too. So I think having Punk back there is a big morale boost.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.