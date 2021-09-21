WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam took to Twitter with new comments after watching the Dark Side of the Ring episode on WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” that took place in May 2002. RVD has been a part of the conversation due to his DSOTR comments on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his behavior with two flight attendants. Flair continues to deny the allegations against him.

RVD watched the DSOTR episode on Monday and tweeted some clarifications.

“Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight for those who can handle it,” RVD wrote. “1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s dick. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either.

“2) I said ‘trying to make her touch him’ referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face.I thought maybe they were playing(from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar)but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t.I tried to sleep.”

A fan responded and asked RVD, “Can you confirm to us, to the best of your recollection Rob, did you see Ric Flair specifically grab her hand and place it on his genitals? This is what the majority of people believe you’ve said. Looking for a one time tweet out there for clarification for everyone.”

RVD responded, “I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that. Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways.”

Another fan wrote, “He said that he saw him in the back of the galley for several minutes but he didn’t go back there to see what was going on”

“True,” RVD wrote back.

Another fan posted a DSOTR screenshot showing how RVD stated, “I remember him like crowding her and, you know, trying to make her touch him and stuff.”

RVD responded, “Yes. She couldn’t by him without touching him because he was blocking the way”

For those who missed it, you can click here and click here to read the statements Flair put out on Monday night. You can click here for details on WWE pulling Flair’s merchandise and more. As we’ve noted, fallout from the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode also saw Flair lose his upcoming New York Comic Con booking, while his Car Shield commercial campaign is also being paused.

Stay tuned for more. You can see RVD’s full tweets below, along with the full DSOTR episode:

Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight for those who can handle it-

1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s dick. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

2) I said “trying to make her touch him” referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face.I thought maybe they were playing(from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar)but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t.I tried to sleep. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that.

Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways. https://t.co/ByzQNiVZci — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021