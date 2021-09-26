– WWE’s The Bump: Extreme Rules preview began streaming at 2 pm ET today ahead of tonight’s PPV. The show features WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Jeff Hardy, and Carmella. The PPV begins at 8 pm ET (Kickoff at 7 pm ET) on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against “The Demon” Finn Balor at tonight’s Extreme Rules. The champion commented earlier today about not getting distracted by anyone in WWE.

“I don’t get distracted. I operate at the highest level,” Reigns wrote. “Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way. Me standing in the center of my ring.”

– In celebration of Extreme Rules, WWE’s latest Top 10 takes a look at the most thrilling moments to happen at the PPV over the years.