The #1 contender of the AEW Women’s Championship, Ruby Soho, spoke with Sports Illustrated about momentum she’s gained since debuting at All Out. She expressed how welcomed she’s felt by AEW fans with the boisterous receptions they give her.

“I fell back in love with professional wrestling at [All Out]. I was elated. These people accepted me,” Ruby said. “They understand me; they understood my journey. That gave me a fire I haven’t felt in a long time. These people were ready to see me thrive, and there is no better stage to do that than in AEW.

“It’s been a long journey with a lot of bumps in the road, but I’m here to make my destiny,” Soho continued. “I’ve had my share of insecurities and doubt. But if it weren’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be here. They saw something in me and they want to see more, and they’re going to get the best of me in AEW.”

Soho recognized her time in WWE and how appreciative she is for being a part of their roster. But now, she has her sights set on giving the crowd continuous reasons to cheer for her.

“I was able to experience a lot in WWE and make lifelong friends, so I’m very grateful for my time there,” Soho said. “But that chapter is closed, and I knew there had to be a new place for me. This is a chance to experience a side of professional wrestling I haven’t experienced yet. There is a fire here, and there is a lot for me to show the world. There are a lot of sides to what I do that have yet to flourish, and I am going to put it all out there in AEW.”

Soho also disclosed that she had become a fan of AEW while still signed with WWE. Upon her release, she knew instantly that AEW was a place she wanted to hone her craft.

“Choosing AEW wasn’t a difficult decision,” Soho said. “I had been a fan of AEW long before I left WWE. I could sense there was something very special and very different about this company. Now that I’m here, I am beginning to realize it was the home I have always been searching for. This is where I belong, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here.”