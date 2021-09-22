On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The show will be the biggest non-WWE event since 1999 and the likely main event will be Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega in a non-title match. There has been some discussion over a big match like this being given away on free TV, and Waltman commented on that discussion.

“Good for them. It’s like, y’all are gonna b*tch about f*cking Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega on free TV? They go out there, and they f*cking crush it, and then you want to see more and then you f*cking pay for the rematch for the title. It makes perfect sense to actual people that f*cking know what’s up.”

Danielson and Omega will be facing off for the first time since 2009. Waltman responded to the notion that seeing the men lock-up on free TV will take away from a potential rematch in the future on PPV.

“No, and do you think they’re really gonna go out there and give them a 40-minute match? They don’t owe them that. To go out there and give them 15-20 minutes of good sh*t, well, I mean great, because they can do good sh*t in their f*cking sleep.”

