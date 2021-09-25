As we wrote about earlier today, Shane Thorne worked a dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown with a new Crocodile Dundee/Crocodile Hunter styled gimmick.

The former Retribution member has been away from WWE TV since the split, but has been active in dark matches over the last couple months. After news of his new look made the rounds, Thorne posted an update that this character he’s working on are his ideas.

Thorne also noted Nikki A.S.H. was a big inspiration to what he’s currently doing.

“Just to let yous know what I’m trying now is all me and my ideas. [cowboy emoji]” Thorne wrote. “A huge inspiration for me is @WWENikkiASH and you can’t deny that she is doing incredible! Wrestling can be fun! So relax mate and let’s have a good one. [thumbs up emoji]”

Nikki A.S.H. has previously stated her character change was done after hours of research and approaching Vince McMahon with a pitch.

She called it a “hail mary” to help change things up for her in WWE. Nikki has since won Money in the Bank, the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Rhea Ripley.

