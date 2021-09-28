WWE SmackDown Superstar Mia Yim has offered a sum of $20 to The New Day to take out RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin and Yim are close friends in real life, and often poke fun at each other on social media. The former RETRIBUTION member has previously referred to the WWE veteran as her big brother.

Tweeting live during the brawl between The New Day and The Hurt Business on RAW, Yim wrote:

The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw

Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and Bobby Lashley reunited as The Hurt Business on this week’s RAW. Benjamin and Alexander showed up ringside during Lashley’s match for the WWE Championship against Big E, until they were jumped by The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. This led to a DQ finish and a brawl between the six Superstars. Later in the night, Big E defeated Lashely in a Steel Cage Match to retain his title.

As noted earlier, Lashley is now expected to shift his focus to Goldberg, with their rematch expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Big E could potentially start a feud with Drew McIntyre, who confronted the WWE Champion at the end of RAW. McIntyre also called out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on RAW Talk, pointing out how he could be moved to SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft.