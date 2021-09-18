Following Naomi’s unruly approach towards Sonya Deville last night, the WWE Official spoke with Talking Smack correspondent Kayla Braxton about Naomi’s unspeakable actions. According to Deville, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion went a little too far while mentioning she should be lucky she only walked away with a (storyline) fine.

“The way that Naomi talked to me tonight, the way that she treated me tonight, is absolutely unacceptable behavior,” Deville snapped. “Nobody is to talk to a WWE Official in that manner. She is lucky that she got a fine. I don’t know what she thinks stepping to me and getting aggressive in my face is going to do.”

Moving on, Deville is excited to see four of SmackDown’s top female stars compete at Extreme Rules next Sunday. As already reported, Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair. And just last night, it was announced that Liv Morgan will square off with Carmella.

“Listen, Becky Lynch came in and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. Was it fair? Who’s to say. But we’re going to find out who the real champ is. And we’re going to see what happens with Liv Morgan and Carmella. To be honest, I think they’re both standout stars, and I think it’s going to be a star-making match,” Deville noted.

Since Deville’s comments about the fine, Naomi responded on social media.

“I don’t understand why I’m in trouble for just wanting to do my job [angry emoji] but let me hush so I can try and get this fine lifted. [rolling eyes emoji”

You can check out Sonya Deville’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.