Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation matches are being taped at tonight’s Dynamite at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

* Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue. Blue had a mostly competitive match. Skye lands a superkick for a near fall, but Emi got her hand on the ropes. Emi had the match won, but then lifted Skye’s head to interrupt the count. She hit her finisher to add insult to injury to officially get the 1-2-3.

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated local talents. Match finishes by Garcia tapping out one while 2.0 stood on the ropes showboating. Garcia doesn’t let go of the hold after the submission and has to be pried off by the ref. Kicks him after his hand is raised.

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Marko Stunt and Fuego del Sol. Huge chants for Fuego. Mostly a comedy match, which Fuego and Marko surprisingly dominate. Spears with Thesz Press on Marko and drops him on Wardlow’s knee strike for the win.

* Lance Archer defeated local talent. Archer wins a quick squash. His opponent was actually taller than him. Archer nails blackout for the win. Archer points to his Brodie Lee wristband after the bell which gets massive “Brodie!” chants.

* Abadon defeated Davienne. Quick squash match.

* Mark Henry joins Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone for the next match.

* Santana and Ortiz defeated local talents. Big pop for the AEW duo who win in a three minute squash.

* Sonny Kiss defeated KM. Kevin Matthews is a former Impact Wrestling star. Sonny gets the pinfall in a big comeback victory. KM dominated most of the match and played big to the crowd for boos. After the match, Joey Janela tries to hit Sonny with a chair as Kayla Rossi distracts. Sonny turns around and intercepts the chair, punching Joey in the face. Heels retreat as Sonny celebrates.

* Kris Statlander with Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta defeated Becca. Quick pinfall victory for Statlander.

* The Acclaimed defeated Colin Delaney and Cheech Hernandez. Both Cheech and Colin get a huge ovation from the Rochester crowd. Competitive match, Colin got a lot of offense in. Elbow drop from Bowen’s for the 1-2-3.

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Elijah Dean and Zach Nystrom. Immediate shatter machine, barely a ten second match. FTR didn’t even take off their jackets.

* QT Marshall defeated Darius Lockhart. Technical match with big “QT sucks!” chants. Looks like a leg injury ends the match early via doctor stoppage. Lockhart gets helped to the back