Matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation were taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Below are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.’s Liam Crowley:

* Thunder Ross defeated local talent. Rosa received a “massive pop” from the crowd.

* Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 5, and 10 defeated local talents

* Paul Wight defeated Rickey Shane Page, VSK, and another local talent in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. Wight won via pinfall after hitting a double chokeslam. Gunn Club watched the match from the stage.

Only three matches were done before the show, we’ll update if more happen after Dynamite.

