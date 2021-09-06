WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins reacted via social media following Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut during Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Brie, the wife of Danielson, wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“Soo proud and soooo happy!!! Love you sweetface!!!

Nikki welcomed her brother-in-law back to the ring, while responding to a video clip of Danielson confronting The Elite.

I totally have a bad ass for a brother in law. Welcome back to the ring!

We noted before how AJ Lee, who was once Danielson’s kayfabe girlfriend on WWE TV, spoke about wanting to see Kane also show up in AEW – to reunite Team Hell No.

The Bellas were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. Their reactions can be seen below: