AJ Lee couldn’t contain her excitement when Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) showed up during the closing stages of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Lee wrote via her Instagram stories:

huge pop also if kane shows up next imma lose it

Lee was involved in a storyline with Team Hell No (Kane and Bryan) back in 2012-13. She was also Danielson’s kayfabe girlfriend a few years before that.

Danielson cut a promo after All Out went off the air, telling fans at the NOW Arena in Chicago that he’s “here to see” who The Elite truly are. That was after he rescued Christian Cage and The Jurassic Express from a beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite.

As noted earlier, Lee also reacted to her husband CM Punk’s in-ring debut against Darby Allin at All Out.

You can see Lee’s post below: