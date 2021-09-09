WWE legend The Rock believes SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens and new AEW signee Adam Cole “are two of the best” in the business.

The Rock praised the two pro wrestlers while interacting with Owens and a fan on Twitter late Wednesday.

The fan in question originally posted a screengrab of a conversation she had with her father, who loves to hate on Owens and Cole. The fan informed that her father is presently in the ICU and just came off the ventilator.

Owens responded to the fan:

Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song.

The Rock decided to chime in, pointing out how both he and Owens have defeated John Cena:

We’ve all beat Cena so let’s celebrate lol Wishing your dad strength during this time and Kevin O & Adam Cole are two of the best so your pops knows his stuff!

Both Cole and Owens have been in the news lately. While Owens is reportedly expected to leave WWE early next year once his contract expires, Cole made his AEW debut at All Out last Sunday. As noted, Cole will make his AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

