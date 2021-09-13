Josh Woods won the ROH Pure Championship against Jonathan Gresham at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor.

After hard-fought match, Woods hit a huge suplex on Gresham to get the pinfall victory. About halfway through there was a double pin, but Gresham demanded that the match be restarted as he didn’t want a draw to tarnish his record and so he could end the night 13-0.

Post-match, Gresham put the title around Woods and shook the new champion’s hand. Gresham had held the title for 385 days.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: