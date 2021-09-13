Josh Woods won the ROH Pure Championship against Jonathan Gresham at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor.
After hard-fought match, Woods hit a huge suplex on Gresham to get the pinfall victory. About halfway through there was a double pin, but Gresham demanded that the match be restarted as he didn’t want a draw to tarnish his record and so he could end the night 13-0.
Post-match, Gresham put the title around Woods and shook the new champion’s hand. Gresham had held the title for 385 days.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
THE ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP IS ON THE LINE NOW!! @WoodsIsTheGoods vs. @TheJonGresham #ROHDBD
Streaming live on PPV and https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y pic.twitter.com/QfcPnxhiTu
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
The size mismatch between Woods and Gresham is a sight to see in person. #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/D7STjlsHjO
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 13, 2021
JOSH WOODS HAS DEFEATED JONATHAN GRESHAM FOR THE ROH PURE TITLE! #ROHDBD
–@LiamTCrowley pic.twitter.com/Ntu20ws4Dz
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 13, 2021
AND NEW ROH PURE CHAMPION @WoodsIsTheGoods!!!! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/hGjgSJx55w
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021