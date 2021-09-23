It was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam that a TNT Championship match will take place on next Wednesday’s show. Miro will defend the TNT Title against Sammy Guevara after their heated confrontation on AEW Rampage last Friday.

“Winning a match is one thing, but beating down a defenseless man after? That just ain’t right,” Guevara said, referring to Miro’s attack on Fugeo Del Sol after their match. “He just lost his new car and now you want to add insult to injury.”

“I have been humiliating your friends for weeks, so why all of a sudden have you become so brave?” Miro responded. “Maybe you see all these people attacking [my neck]. And yes, I did break my neck in 2012, but my God breaks me and my wife will put me back together. My powerful body is theirs to control. He demands pain and she demands pleasure (sometimes pain, too). So you keep coming knowing that you see a witness, and I’ll keep calm knowing that you are a fool.”

“Next week, live on Dynamite, God’s Favorite Champion versus The Spanish God. I’m going to take your TNT championship , and to celebrate, Fuego, I’m going to buy you a new car,” Guevara finished.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite next week. The card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage can be seen below:

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki (Lights Out Match)

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky with Dan Lambert

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

You can see the promo for next week’s TNT title match below: