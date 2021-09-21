AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter late Monday to ask fans to choose his attire for his upcoming match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk will face Hobbs during Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Punk has given fans two options, namely “Long bois” and “CM Trunks” along with the caption “Choose your own adventure…” Fans have the option of voting for their choice of attire.

Earlier this month, Punk donned long tights during his AEW debut match against Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view. It was his first pro wrestling match in over seven years. Prior to the match, Punk teased choosing from several different attires, including his signature Chicago-starred trunks and kickpads.

This Friday’s Rampage will be taped immediately after Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite. As reported earlier, FTW Champion Ricky Starks will be replacing Mark Henry on the AEW Rampage commentary team moving forward.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s Rampage:

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky with Dan Lambert

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express