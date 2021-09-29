AEW President Tony Khan has announced that this week’s AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. The show will be held at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, the hometown of Lee.

Khan tweeted late Tuesday night:

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy

As noted earlier, a new documentary titled “This is Brodie Lee” premiered in Rochester on Tuesday.

Below is the updated line-up for Dynamite:

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

* Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Stay tuned for more.