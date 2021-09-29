AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has called on The Dark Order to put their differences aside for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode from Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester, which has been dedicated to his memory.

As noted, Khan took to Twitter at midnight and announced that tonight’s Dynamite was being dedicated to the memory of Lee, who passed away at the age of 41 back in December. Khan promised a special card for tonight’s show.

In an update, Khan made another tweet this afternoon and announced that Brodie Lee Jr. will lead The Dark Order and Orange Cassidy against Matt Hardy and The Hardy Family Office.

“In recognition of Mr. Brodie Lee, tonight Live on TNT on #AEWDynamite in Rochester I’ve asked the gentlemen of Dark Order to put differences aside & team with @orangecassidy under the leadership of Brodie Lee Jr. to take on their enemy Matt Hardy & the HFO in a 16 man tag match!,” Khan wrote.

It looks like the match will feature Hardy, The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico, Jack Evans, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and perhaps Jora Johl vs. Cassidy, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Colt Cabana, and Preston “10” Vance.

An ongoing storyline in AEW has members of The Dark Order at odds, which has led to rumors and speculation on a new leader coming to the company to fix the group, perhaps Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt). It’s possible that Rotunda waived his 90-day non-compete pay to get out of his WWE contract, but if not, he will not be able to appear for any promotion until Friday, October 29.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the full tweets from Khan:

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

* Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara

* Orange Cassidy and The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Colt Cabana, Preston “10” Vance) led by Brodie Lee Jr. vs. The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico, Jack Evans, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, perhaps Jora Johl) in a 16-man tag team match