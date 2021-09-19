AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Bloomberg Business of Sports earlier this week about the breakdown of AEW’s audience. Khan noted it’s the “youngest skewing audience” that is wealthier than any other wrestling promotions.

“Well, it’s the youngest skewing audience of all sports programming on all of television,” Khan said. “There have been more weeks than not in the past several months where we’ve beaten every major sporting event in terms of having the youngest skewing audience. Our Wednesday night show and our Friday night show have both been rated as the number one show on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“We have a more affluent fanbase than other wrestling organizations, but really, people from all kinds of backgrounds. They are more likely to be a college educated audience. They’re a very attractive audience to an advertising base — particularly, with the age demographic that they add.

“Having such a young, engaged, audience is really important for us, and it’s also a very consistent audience. This year, so many times, we’ve been the number one show on cable and you can really count on our fans to come and watch the show every Wednesday night.”

Khan was then asked what the male-to-female split was for AEW’s audience and he responded it’s currently about a five-to-three split.

During this interview, he also discussed AEW’s policy toward COVID vaccinations.

AEW is likely expecting another big audience this week as it gears up for the Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bloomberg Business of Sports with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.