AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Bloomberg Business of Sports earlier this week and discussed how he’s handling COVID vaccinations within AEW to avoid outbreaks among the talent and staff.

Khan noted that while most of the roster is vaccinated, it’s not mandatory within the company (h/t Fightful for the transcription).

“Most of the roster has gotten [vaccinated] and we have encouraged people to do so,” Khan revealed. “I haven’t put in mandatory, but I’ve also strongly encouraged and put in protocols to encourage everyone to do so because it’s much easier for the vaccinated folks to get through the day and interact outside of the ring.

“They just have to go through less rigorous procedures and testing. We’ve definitely encouraged everyone to do it. Most of our people are.”

Khan was then asked what (if anything) was done to help motivate the wrestlers to get the vaccine.

“We have created a great backstage environment where people want to spend time together,” Khan said. “We’ve also put in thorough testing protocols. Not being a part of the most rigorous levels of testing and also having the ability to go out and do what you want and live your life like we did before without these protocols makes it much more savory and encouraging for the vaccinated.”

AEW is headed to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York this week for its Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage.