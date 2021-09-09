It appears as if Lio Rush might be returning to AEW in the near future. Rush first appeared for AEW at Double or Nothing this past June. Following the appearance, it was announced that he had agreed to a deal with AEW.

Rush announced his retirement from professional wrestling shortly after, citing an injury suffered at Double or Nothing. Rush talked about how he did not think his injury was that bad at first, but then it began to affect his everyday life.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and stated that he is talking with Rush once again. Khan added that it feels like something could be happening in the near future.

Khan tweeted, “I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.

Rush has been wrestling on NJPW Strong since the retirement announcement, although he has not returned to AEW since. His next appearance is scheduled to be at NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack. He will be in an eight man tag match on the first night of the tapings, followed by a singles match against Taiji Ishimori on the second night.

