– On this week’s ROH Women’s Wednesday, Miranda Alize and Rok-C team-up against Chelsea Green and Sumie Sakai. As noted, Rok-C and Alize are set to face each other this Sunday at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the vacant ROH Women’s World Championship. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the event, beginning at 7 pm ET!

– NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack tapings take place on September 25 and 26. New matches have been announced for the show. Here are the updated cards:

September 25

* Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo

* Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay

* Fred Rosser vs. Miinoru Suzuki

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorrel Nelson

September 26

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors vs. Will Ospreay and a mystery partner

* Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Yuya Uemura vs. TJP

* Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickison vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey

– Former WWE star Ariane Andrew is featured on the new song “Bubblegum” with international star artist Mougleta. Fans can check out the song tomorrow and also pre-save by following the link below. Mougleta currently has two million monthly streams on Spotify. Back in June, Andrew also released a music video for her song “Born With It.”