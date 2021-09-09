On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Tully Blanchard might have issued a challenge for a future match with Sting.

During a backstage promo, Blanchard talked about how his leadership helped Shawn Spears and FTR of The Pinnacle defeat John Silver, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order in a Trios Match.

“Tony [Schiavone], this is kind of a flashback moment for me,” Blanchard said. “I lead them to the ring, and three stars just demolished the other team. That’s what leadership was. You just watched it.”

Blanchard then mentioned how Sting was trying to capitalize off of Allin’s popularity. He then asked Tony Khan to book a match between Spears and Allin for next week.

“You look at Darby Allin and Sting, people from my past and present. And Sting, you’re just trying to capitalize off of someone else, just like you have your whole career. And you know what, Darby? I’m gonna put an end to it all. Next week, Tony Khan, I want you to book Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin.”

Blanchard ended his promo by issuing a possible challenge to Sting.

“And then Sting, there’s gonna be a time when it’s you and me. One more time.”

Sting and Blanchard battled several times in the late 1980s for the NWA Tag Team Titles. Arn Anderson & Blanchard retained their titles against Nikita Koloff & Sting at NWA’s The Great American Bash 1988.

Blanchard, 67, returned to the ring earlier this year on the March 3 episode of Dynamite. FTR & Blanchard defeated The Jurassic Express in a Trios Match.

You can click here for spoilers from this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which saw a progression in the Blanchard & Spears vs. Sting & Allin storyline.